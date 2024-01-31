Hemant Soren resigns, senior JMM leader Champai Soren's name proposed as new Jharkhand CM

Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand chief minister, with the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition proposing the name of senior leader Champai Soren as the new head of government.

Soren tendered his resignation to governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to a land scam.

"Hemant Soren has resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM," state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

Earlier, the legislators gathered at the CM's residence in state capital Ranchi elected Champai Soren, who is currently the state's transport minister, as the leader of the JMM legislative party. Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey said a general consensus was reached on Champai Soren, though there was some speculation that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana’s name could be proposed as the new CM.

The fast-paced developments came as the ED, which was questioning Hemant Soren at his residence since the afternoon in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, informed him that it was arresting him as it was not satisfied with his answers to their queries.