ED begins questioning Hemant Soren in money laundering case in Jharkhand

Amid heavy security cover, ED officials on Wednesday began questioning Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence here for the second time in less than a fortnight, in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had earlier been questioned in connection with the case on January 20. The interrogation, however, remained incomplete on that day when he was grilled for more than seven hours, an officer said.

Soren is being questioned as part of a probe into a 'huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia' in Jharkhand, ED officials have said. Legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition gathered at Soren’s residence to express their solidarity with the CM.