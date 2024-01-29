In mail to ED, Soren says insistence on questioning him again before 31 Jan reeks of malice

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has charged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with being "motivated by political agenda" to disrupt the state government's functioning and claimed that its insistence to record his statement again on or before 31 January "reeked of malice".

In an email to the federal agency, the 48-year-old Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president alleged that the issuance of a summons to him was "wholly vexatious and in colourable exercise of powers given by the statute".

"Preserve video recording of seven-hour questioning (of 20 January) to make available to the Court of Law," Soren said in the email sent on Sunday, while agreeing to record his statement on 31 January at 1.00 pm at his residence.

The federal agency had questioned Soren at his official residence in state capital Ranchi on 20 January in an alleged land scam, and had issued a fresh summons to him asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either 29 or 31 January, sources said.

The chief minister left for Delhi on the night of 27 January while his scheduled government events in the state on Monday were cancelled without any explanation. On Monday, an ED team visited Soren's Delhi residence and reportedly camped there for 12 hours.