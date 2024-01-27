Jharkhand: What next, Enforcement Directorate?

Several thousand Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers kept vigil at the police barricades outside chief minister Hemant Soren’s home on 20 January. Some carried bows and arrows, the JMM symbol. "Jab-jab Modi darta hai/ ED aagey karta hai (whenever Modi is scared, he calls for the ED)," they chorused, heckling the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team inside the ministerial residence on Kanke Road.

The ED team included investigators flown in from Delhi, 2,000 police personnel for their support and protection, and several administrative officials summoned on duty. The agency had come armed with some 30 questions related to an alleged ‘land scam’ they were probing.

At one point, tension mounted as several hundred CRPF jawans arrived in nine buses. This was taken as a sign of the chief minister’s imminent arrest, and the JMM workers grew restive. Thankfully, despite small displays of aggression, matters did not come to a head.

The interrogation lasted seven hours and the high drama ended around 9.00 pm, after the ED team left and Soren came out to address his supporters. By then, a light drizzle was falling. “You need not be afraid. Keep your morale high. I assure you that your leader will take the first bullet fired at us,” Soren said, reminding them that the Opposition was uniting nationally.

The ED sought another appointment the very next day to grill the chief minister again, a request that was turned down.