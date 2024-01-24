Himanta Biswa Sharma remote controlled by PM Modi, Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader says Assam chief minister will be 'thrown out' if he speaks for the welfare of the state
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma is "remote-controlled" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. He also said that Sarma will be "thrown out" if he spoke for the welfare of Assam.
In a post on X, Rahul said, “I don't know from where Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he could scare Rahul Gandhi. You can file as many cases against me as you want - I am not afraid."
"PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have the remote control of Sarma, who will be thrown out instantly if he says anything for the benefit of Assam," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Dhubri.
While addressing the rally, the Congress leader slammed Sarma and once again claimed that he is the "most corrupt CM in the country".
The Congress MP also attacked the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), terming it as the "B team of BJP". Gandhi asserted that the Congress will defeat both the BJP and the AIUDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as the assembly polls in Assam.
Gandhi's attack comes following an FIR registered against him for alleged assault on government servants during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Gauhati on 23 January.
