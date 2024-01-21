Jairam Ramesh suffers attack on vehicle, says Assam CM 'loses mental balance' when it comes to Rahul Gandhi

As the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra re-entered Assam from Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, Congress MP and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh's vehicle was attacked by a crowd of what seemed to be BJP supporters carrying party flags en route to Kaliabor.

Posting on X, Ramesh wrote, "My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM @himantabiswa’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on."

In a later post, he wrote, "The BJP is building a wall of hatred everywhere. The Chief Minister of Assam is giving statements that poison the society. Our vehicles are being attacked on their instructions. People accompanying the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra are being attacked. Banners and posters of the Yatra are being torn. But @RahulGandhi is responding to them lovingly. This is the shop of love in the market of hate."

Later, addressing a gathering in Nagaon, Gandhi said, "20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out from the bus, they ran away...they think that Congress is scared of BJP and RSS, they're dreaming. They can tear as many posters and placards as they want, we don't care. we are not scared of anybody, we are neither scared of PM Narendra Modi nor the Assam CM."