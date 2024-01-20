"Why the RSS people don’t say 'Jai Siyaram'!"

During the [Bharat Jodo Yatra], I met many people.

A panditji came to see me, and raised a very deep question, which he then proceeded to explain.

He said, “Rahulji, he who was Lord Ram, was an ascetic. He devoted his entire life to penance.” Quite right.

Then he said, “Gandhiji used to say ‘Hey Ram!’ Gandhiji’s slogan was ‘Hey Ram!’ What does ‘Hey Ram’ mean?”

After a brief silence, he said, “The meaning of ‘Hey Ram’ is... Lord Ram was not just a person, he was a way of life full of love, brotherhood, respect and penance. He showed the whole world the way to live. And every time Gandhiji said ‘Hey Ram!’ he meant that the feeling that is Lord Ram is present in our hearts. And that feeling should guide our lives.