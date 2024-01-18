Assam government, CM most corrupt in India: Rahul Gandhi

Kickstarting the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that the state perhaps has the "most corrupt government" and the "most corrupt CM" in the country.

Addressing a public gathering at Haloating in Sivasagar district, where the march entered from Nagaland, Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for "spreading hatred and looting public money".

"Perhaps the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here. We will raise the issues of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he said.

In the afternoon, Gandhi addressed a street meeting at Deberapar in Nakachari of Jorhat district and alleged that a lot of injustices are being done against tribals, tea workers and other indigenous communities of Assam by the BJP-led government.