Assam CM 'urges' Rahul Gandhi not to visit Sankardeva birthplace during Ram Temple consecration

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava on 22 January, as there can be no competition between Lord Ram and the medieval age Vaishnav saint revered as an icon in the state.

Sarma said commandos will be deployed along sensitive routes of minority-dominated areas to be taken by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on 22 January, the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

''We will request Rahul Gandhi not to visit Batadrava on Monday during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple as it will reflect Assam in the wrong light,'' the chief minister said at a press conference in Guwahati.

He can go to the satra (Vaishnavite monastery) at Batadrava after the consecration ceremony without creating "unnecessary competition which will be sad for Assam", he said.

Batadrava in Nagon district is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva (1449-1568), an Assamese saint-scholar, social-religious reformer, poet, playwright and a towering figure in the cultural and religious history of Assam in the 15th-16th centuries.

Sarma said he was pained to read a report in the national media that said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, Gandhi will be present at the Batadrava satra.

"This is a wrong projection. There is no competition between Ram and Sankardeva and when the nation's focus is on Ayodhya, it should not be unnecessarily diverted to Assam. We will be grateful if he avoids going to the satra during the pran pratistha of the Ram Temple," he said.