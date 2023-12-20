STATES 360°: Jharkhand - Of rich men and poor people

Hockey: the unfulfilled promise

Even as neighbouring Odisha appears to have stolen a march over Jharkhand in producing hockey players, the sport remains equally popular in Khunti, Simdega and Gumla districts. Inter-village tournaments — with a fat goat as the prize — have continued to be popular for the past half a century or more. It is a common sight to see schoolchildren with improvised hockey sticks alongside their school bags.

Since the creation of the state in 2000, hockey stadia with astroturf and coaching centres have come up in every district.

Hockey players still recall the heroics of the Khunti SS High School boys who defeated the combined West German schoolboys’ team in the late 1970s in the final of the Nehru Cup hockey tournament for juniors. For years the schoolboys were employed by the BSF (Border Security Force), the army, the Railways and other governmental agencies for their hockey skills — and placed in low-skill jobs at the entry level. Many of them could never finish their schooling and retired early or burnt out.

Since then, the girls have grabbed most of the opportunities, edging out the boys. The senior Indian women’s hockey team has star players like Sangeeta Kumari, Beauty Dungdung and Olympian Salima Tete from Simdega district alone. The national under-21 team has Salima’s younger sister Mahima Tete, Ropani Kumari and Deepika Soreng, again from this same district.

Athletics, hockey, football and volleyball have been the sports most popular among the Adivasi children and youth. The state does not, however, appear to have played to its full potential. Could it be due to a certain M.S. Dhoni from Ranchi, who caught the imagination of the youth and weaned them — and sponsors and officialdom — over to cricket?

***