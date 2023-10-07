Asian Games: Patnaik awards Rs 5 lakh to each hockey player, support staff
The cash reward will be given in recognition of the men's hockey team's gold-medal winning performance. Odisha has been sponsoring the Indian hockey teams since 2018
Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for winning gold at the Asian Games, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for each player and support staff member. Odisha has been the sponsor for the Indian hockey teams since 2018.
The cash reward will be given in recognition of their stellar performance to win the gold medal and seal a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Patnaik said on Friday.
The chief minister also spoke to the team over video call after the medal ceremony.
"My heartiest congratulations to the victorious Indian men's hockey team. Their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again proven that hockey is truly India's game, embodying our nation's unyielding spirit," Patnaik said.
"In Odisha, where hockey holds a special place in our hearts, this historic day will forever be etched in our memories as a momentous triumph for our beloved sport and our nation. I wish the Indian team the very best as they prepare for the Paris Olympic Games," he added.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh led from the front as his team mauled defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold in Hangzhou, their fourth in the continental showpiece, after nine years.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines