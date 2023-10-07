Asian Games: Patnaik awards Rs 5 lakh to each hockey player, support staff

Congratulating the Indian men's hockey team for winning gold at the Asian Games, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for each player and support staff member. Odisha has been the sponsor for the Indian hockey teams since 2018.

The cash reward will be given in recognition of their stellar performance to win the gold medal and seal a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Patnaik said on Friday.

The chief minister also spoke to the team over video call after the medal ceremony.