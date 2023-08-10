Harmanpreet Singh: Every inch a leader on the hockey pitch

If the highly billed India-Pakistan league match of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey in Chennai turned into a bit of a one-way traffic on Tuesday, August 8, a lot of credit for that goes to the home team skipper Harmanpreet Singh. Two goals from his drag flicks, not to speak of an all-round performance, eventually made it a walk in the park for the Men in Blue who made the semi-finals with a 4-0 romp.

At only 27, Harmanpreet — who was made captain since the Men’s World Cup in Odisha earlier this year — is already an example of been there, done that. A key member of the Indian team which ended their 41-year medal drought in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Harmanpreet already has a century of goals behind him from more than 150 matches – as his best is yet to be.

Come September, the FIH Player of the Year in 2022 will once again lead the charge in Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as India hope to continue to build on the change of fortunes they built with the men’s bronze and an extremely credible fourth finish for women in the Summer Games. A silver in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year was another cap in the feather of the men.

An upbeat India went in with a fair bit of expectations at the World Cup, where they were off to a strong start but crashed out in a penalty shootout in the crossover match against New Zealand. Acknowledged as arguably the best drag flicker in the world, Harmanpreet was panned for his poor conversion rate in the tournament and became the fall guy when he messed up with the penalty stroke.