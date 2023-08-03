India-Pakistan hockey romance in the air ahead of cricket

Come next Wednesday, August 9, one of the oldest sporting rivalries of the sub-continent will resurface when India and Pakistan lock horns in hockey at the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai. The six-nation tournament, which serves as an appetiser for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China next month, takes off this afternoon.

The significance of a clash between the two neighbours, in the light of their cricket teams not travelling to either countries even for a multi-nation event like the Asia Cup, needs no over-emphasising. They make an exception only for the ICC events as bi-lateral series is out of question, thanks to the government policies, and it’s against such a backdrop that the two erstwhile superpowers of the game will square off at the Major Radhakrishnan Stadium.

Incidentally, the ICC World Cup in India has the big game between these two on October 15 at Ahmedabad (the date may change), while they will be clashing at least twice in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September.