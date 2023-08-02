Will ‘stapled visas’ affect India’s participation at Asian Games?

The Indo-China relations came under the spotlight again, last week when the latter issued ‘stapled visas’ to the three wushu (martial arts) athletes from Arunachal Pradesh – instead of stamping their passports – for the ongoing Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

Peeved at such a move, India pulled out their wushu contingent, but the incident raises a bigger concern – can it affect the participation in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 10-25?

A stapled visa, incidentally, is like an entry pass that is attached to a separate piece of paper instead of being stamped directly in the passport – a practice that the Chinese government began for Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh in 2009.

While no official statement from China is available on this issue, there are precedents of them issuing the stapled visas to residents of Arunachal Pradesh – hence it is perceived as a political tool ever since China began treating the extreme North Eastern state as a disputed territory and resorted to such a symbolic move to assert it’s claim over the state.