India upbeat after draw of FIFA 2026 qualifiers, Asian Games

It was an afternoon of hope as the draw ceremony of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Asian zone qualification, along with that of the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, were conducted at the Asian Football Confederation headquarters in Malaysia on Thursday.

The Blue Tigers, who ensured that they would be in Pot 2 of the draw after a series of good results over last two months by winning the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, reaped the benefits of it in the ceremony. Now 99 in the FIFA rankings, they have drawn only one team ranked above them — Qatar (59), the current Asian Cup champions who played in World Cup 2022 as hosts.

The third team in the group is Kuwait (137), the Gulf country, which Sunil Chettri & Co have beaten twice in recent times. The fourth team in the group will be the winners between Afghanistan (157) and Mongolia (183), who will slug it out in a two-leg, first round game. India’s fight for a spot in Pot 2 was with Lebanon, whom they played against in the last two competitions and defeated them on both occasions.