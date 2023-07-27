Football, Manipur’s passion, takes a backseat as the state burns

Less than five months back, Imphal — the state capital of Manipur — was the vibrant host of a tri-nation football tournament involving India. As many as seven players were from the state, hardly surprising in recent years as the scenic state of the North East had been the biggest cradle of footballing talent in the country.

The scenario has, however, undergone a dramatic transformation, thanks to the ethnic violence which has gripped the state since early May. There seems to be no end in sight — something which has forced the youth of the state to keep their passion for the game in the backburner — with a host of local footballers who were a part of the Manipur State League (MSL) last season seeking transfers to other states.

As the strife between the Meiteis and the Kukis reached the flashpoint, there have been heart-rending stories of well known professional players suffering on either side of the divide. Chinglensana Singh Konsam, a national team defender who plays for ISL club Hyderabad FC, had his dream home in Moirang, torched, vandalised and looted.