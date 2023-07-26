Harmanpreet Kaur – A fall from grace for the mighty brand

The meltdown of Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women’s cricket captain in all formats as well as that of the Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), has been unprecedented – and she is already paying the price for it. The two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, for two separate breaches of Code of Conduct, were on expected lines.

It’s been quite a fall from grace for the spunky batter and a key performer behind women’s cricket in India enjoying much more eyeballs for the last six to seven years. The famous 171, off 113 balls, in the semi-finals of 50-overs World Cup in 2017 against Australia still ranks as one of the finest counterattacking innings ever in the women’s game as she had been a perfect example of been there, done that in the sport.

Even with the benefit of hindsight, there is no way one can condone her action in that eventful third and final one-dayer against Bangladesh at Dhaka last week. If one takes into account her smashing the stumps with the bat after her ‘dismissal,’ a decision Kaur felt was poor umpiring, it could still have been construed as a heat-of-the moment gesture.