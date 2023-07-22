Virat Kohli 3.0: Older and wiser, but the fire burns bright

The ‘Virat Kohli effect’ seems to be taking hold of Indian cricket again. The ongoing Ashes series, which may be seeing a contest of far greater quality, failed to overshadow the man’s sense of occasion at Port-of-Spain, Trinidad on Friday – yet another hundred in what is his 500th appearance for India across all formats.

It’s century No.29 for ‘King Kohli’ in Tests – a feat which takes him at par with Sir Don Bradman’s number of tons – and 76th in international cricket. In less than a year since Kohli broke that agonising drought over 1021 days for a three-figure knock with one against Afghanistan in the last Asia Cup, the modern day master has scored six centuries in international cricket so far – not to speak three more in the last IPL.

Has Kohli then, as the cliché goes, been able to turn the clock back to the 2016-2017 seasons where he hardly put a foot wrong? It will be presumptious to say so as age mellows down and changes the approach of every great batter on view, but suffice to say that the former Indian captain has managed to conquer his demons and got back to doing what he knows best – scoring runs.

In an interview with the broadcasters during last IPL, Kohli had opened up about that prolonged period of struggle and revealed about reaching a point where he felt it could be his last month of competitive cricket when he took an extended break ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup. ‘’There were no technical issues because I have done this for 15 years. It can’t be that all went to a standstill and the technical issues pop out right now. When I came back fresh and started hitting the ball again and people were like ‘oh you made some serious changes.’ But I didn’t pick up the bat for six weeks,’’ he said in an interview.