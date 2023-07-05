Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s brush with Sir Garfield Sobers goes viral

For most of the current generation of Indian cricketers, Sir Garfield Sobers has perhaps been only a name from the cricketing folklore. It was, hence, quite a lifetime experience for them when Sir Gary, now 86, and his wife were introduced to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the other members of the Indian team at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

The video clips released by BCCI, especially the one where Kohli shakes the legendary allrounder’s hands and poses for a photo, has gone viral on social media. Their meeting took place, quite fittingly, next to the Sir Garfield Sobers Pavilion and may help in injecting some tempo ahead of a two-Test series beginning on July 12.

The team was practising in Barbados, the icon’s home town, where the legend turned up for a courtesy call. It’s very rarely that an ageing Sir Gary makes a public appearance these days – making it an occasion to remember. Incidentally, Kohli had been a recipient of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, given to the ICC Cricketer of the Year, twice in 2017 & 2018.