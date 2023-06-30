Paris Paralympics: Tokyo’s golden duo feels India can do even better

The phenomenal haul of 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 will surely raise the expectations from the Indian contingent in Paris in a little more than a year from now. The stakes will be especially high for the likes of Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar, the two para-badminton gold medallists and much-decorated athletes — who are taking nothing for granted.

The self-effacing duo were the cynosure of all eyes during their guest appearance at the Bengal Para Games and the first-ever East Zonal Para Badminton Championship in the city last week — but they wore their star status rather lightly on their shoulders. ‘’The expectations will be obviously more but this time, our preparations have begun well in advance. I won’t be surprised if we overtake the Tokyo tally of 19 this time,’’ said Bhagat, a multiple world champion and Paralympics gold medallist in the SL3 category.