ICC World Cup: Not having West Indies sad, but is it surprising?

The morning after is certainly a sad one for a cricket romantic – and have been an admirer of the Caribbean flair. However, it was like their worst fears coming true as the West Indies, champions of the first two editions of the 50-overs World Cup, will not be a part of the upcoming showpiece in India for the first time in it’s 48-year history.

If one takes the emotional quotient out of it, was it really unexpected? Not quite, if you consider the fact that ahead of the previous edition of the event in 2019, they actually failed to qualify automatically and had to take the qualifiers route – making the grade along with Afghanistan. Meanwhile in 2017, the last time the ICC Champions Trophy was played, they failed to qualify altogether.

The failure to make the cut for the World Cup this time, mind you, was not an outcome of simply one bad day in office against Scotland on Saturday – rather it was a last nail in the coffin. They could not carry forward any points to the Super Six stage as they had failed to beat Zimbabwe and Netherlands, the other two teams from their group, and the humiliating seven-wicket defeat to an associate member nation like Scotland has now put the qualification beyond reach.