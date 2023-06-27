2023 World Cup: India begin hunt for elusive ICC trophy against Australia

The buzz around the ICC 50-overs World Cup, to be held in India again after 12 years, reached a notch higher as it started a 100-day countdown with the much-anticipated release of fixtures in Mumbai on Monday. No prizes for guessing that Ahmedabad, now the de facto headquarters of Indian cricket with the highest capacity stadium, will be hosting the final while Mumbai and Kolkata will stage the two semi-finals.

The fleeting images of M.S. Dhoni & Co holding the glittering trophy aloft on a magical April night at the Wankhede have become a part of cricketing folklore now as the Men in Blue had been enduring a drought of an ICC trophy for exactly 10 years now. It will be fascinating to see who will be the last man standing at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, but the air will be thick with anticipation for an Indian encore.

The last time Dhoni’s men did it, they ended a 28-year drought since the 1983 coup and as history has often shown – enjoying the host nation’s status is no guarantee for glory. Barely four years after the coup of Kapil’s Devils, India was edged out by England in the semi-finals while in 1996, the ambitions of Azharuddin’s men ended in a nightmare against eventual champions Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.