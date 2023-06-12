WTC Final: Barbs will continue, but did India prepare well enough?

The angst at India’s spineless batting display against Australia, and a defeat in the second World Test Championship (WTC) final on the trot – is quite overpowering at the moment. From the former greats to social media to man on the street, there has been a no-holds-barred attack on a campaign where very little went right for Rohit Sharma and his men.

The wrath is largely directed at the top order – Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane – for their poor shot selection in the second innings which undid all their good work from the second to the fourth day. Yes, the Indian fans may have got unduly optimistic about their chances of pulling off a historic chase on a fifth day wicket, but they could have at least held their heads high with a greater show of character.

The talk is now revolving around a need for change in the blueprint for Test matches, a muted call for a change in leadership in the longer format while the disillusionment with coach Rahul Dravid is no longer exactly muted now. The question that is begging to be asked of ‘The Wall’ is even with him around for more than one and-a-half years, how come none of his famous resilience and discipline could be transmitted to some of the biggest names in modern cricket?