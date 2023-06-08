WTC Final: Was keeping Ashwin out of XI the only problem for India?

The morning after the Australian counterattack from centurion Travis Head and Steve Smith on Day I of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, there are enough doubts on whether India has made a tactical mistake by going into the Test with four seamers. No prizes for guessing one is talking about the absence of Ravi Ashwin in the playing XI, but would it have solved all of India’s woes?

There is still plenty of cricket to be played in this winner-takes-all game, and it remains to be seen if both Ashwin (in place of Umesh Yadav) and Ravindra Jadeja would have been the perfect combination. However, the inept bowling of the available resources, along with some poor strategy on the part of captain Rohit Sharma certainly had the Aussies seizing the day by the scruff of it’s neck.