IPL 2023: Why Shami is such a vital cog in the wheel for Gujarat Titans

The Purple Cap for the highest wicket-taker for IPL 2023 had been changing hands almost every other day, with senior paceman Mohammed Shami grabbing it with a four-wicket haul in Ahmedabad on Monday night. He now stands on 23 wickets, a tally which is likely to go up further as Gujarat Titans still have a league game left and then the play-offs.

The Titans’ performance had been nothing short of clinical again this year, with the team acquiring a ruthless streak with time – which used to be the hallmark of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the earlier years. While Shubman Gill shone the brightest against a lacklustre Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was a comprehensive bowling performance that sealed it for them – with the experienced seamer Mohit Sharma also coming to the party.

Incidentally, this is the third occasion that Shami— now in his mid-30s and very much the elder statesman of the Indian pace attack across all formats— has crossed the 20-wicket mark in the IPL. While he was a vital cog in the wheel in the Titans’ fairytale run last year with 20 wickets, he stood out for Punjab Kings in 2019 with a similar haul.