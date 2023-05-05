IPL 2023: Orange, purple caps: Jaiswal, Deshpande the unlikely contenders

The emergence of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tushar Deshpande as two of the most unlikely contenders for the Orange Cap and Purple Caps, respectively, is one of the biggest takeaways of the IPL 2023 so far. The competition has now entered its business end with 47 of the 70 league matches being played out till Thursday.

While former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore) is leading the race for the Orange Cap to be the topscorer of the tournament with 466 runs at a strike rate of 159.58, lying in the second place is the young Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal. The precocious 21-year-old, a product of the Under-19 India assembly line, has accumulated 428 runs (159.70) and hit one of the three centuries in this edition of the league so far.

The race for the highest wicket taker, which has the Purple Cap at stake, has the veteran Indian paceman Mohammed Shami leading the race with 17 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 7.05. Deshpande, a skiddy seamer who did not quite set the stage on fire in his IPL bow a few seasons back, is doing it now for Chennai Super Kings – lying in second spot with the same number of wickets as Shami but with an economy rate of 10.77.