IPL 2023: Where did things sour for the Delhi Capitals after four seasons?

From being labelled as one of the top four contenders for the Indian Premier League crown the last four years, it has been quite a free fall for the Delhi Capitals this season.

Not only were they the first team to be officially eliminated from a shot at qualifying, but the lacklustre nature of their performance will also have the team management scurrying back to the drawing board.

With two wins from eight games so far, they are languishing at the bottom of the table and captain David Warner certainly has his job cut out for him, with having to rally a demoralised unit against the gung-ho Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. A few full points from here on out will lift the morale somewhat, but there is no escaping the fact that this has been their worst performance since the rebranding in 2019.

Where did it all go wrong for Warner's men? There is certainly more to it than the unfortunate absence of captain Rishabh Pant, who had been a rock for their batting line-up for the last few years—having contributed 2838 runs with 15 fifties and a strike rate of 150-plus to the blue shirts.