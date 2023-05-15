IPL 2023: What’s in store for Samson & co after a Royal meltdown?

How do you feel when after having started the IPL 2023 season in style with five wins from first eight matches, a franchise suddenly finds it’s qualification chance in jeopardy? Or get bowled out for 59 in a crucial game, the third lowest total, in the league’s history?

While stranger things have happened in the cash-rich league before, it’s been nothing short of a Royal meltdown for Sanju Samson’s men. After having a head start in the earlier half of the season when they needed three more wins (six points) to reach the magic figure of 16 points for play-offs, they succumbed to their fourth defeat in last five matches and are now part of a mid-table logjam with 12 points along with three other teams.

The dip in form is something which skipper Samson was hard-pressed to explain after an embarrassing defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore at home on Sunday. When asked what exactly has changed in the past two weeks, Samson replied: “That is a great question actually. I was thinking about it while sitting in the dugout seeing the batting collapse and where it went wrong. Sorry, I do not have an answer to be very honest. I am just thinking through it."