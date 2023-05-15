Gavaskar wants Dhoni as an ‘impact player’ next season

The fans called it ‘the best moment of IPL 2023,’ as the million question began doing the rounds again – will the ongoing IPL be his swansong as expected or will the 41-year-old be available for another season?

Gavaskar himself offered the solution that he wanted to see the arguably the most successful Indian skipper as the ‘impact player’ next season.

“KP [Kevin Pietersen] spoke about it earlier, about the impact player. As an impact player, he [Dhoni] can stick around and play. Players like him come once in a century, not even once in a generation. And therefore, you just want to see more and more of them. We are hoping this is not the last hurrah and that he will be around for some more time to come,” Gavaskar said.

This season, Dhoni had been receiving emotional send-offs even at all the away matches, though he has not said anything about his retirement from IPL after this season. We will have to wait and watch…