Gavaskar wants Dhoni as an ‘impact player’ next season
It’s a moment which had been breaking the internet since Sunday evening – that of legendary Sunil Gavaskar playing the fan boy to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders match of the IPL 2023 at the Chepauk.
After a surprise loss in their last home match of the season to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players including skipper Dhoni, did a special lap of honour around their fortress. They thanked their fans with posters and Dhoni, using a racquet and hitting a few balls into the stands and also threw the CSK jerseys towards the franchise’s supporters.
This is when Gavaskar, a sprightly 72 and playing his role of TV pundit for the official broadcasters, quickly ran after Dhoni to take the CSK legend’s autograph on his shirt. After a smiling Dhoni obliged, the duo hugged each other – creating a moment which overshadowed the match-winning partnership between Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh little earlier.
The fans called it ‘the best moment of IPL 2023,’ as the million question began doing the rounds again – will the ongoing IPL be his swansong as expected or will the 41-year-old be available for another season?
Gavaskar himself offered the solution that he wanted to see the arguably the most successful Indian skipper as the ‘impact player’ next season.
“KP [Kevin Pietersen] spoke about it earlier, about the impact player. As an impact player, he [Dhoni] can stick around and play. Players like him come once in a century, not even once in a generation. And therefore, you just want to see more and more of them. We are hoping this is not the last hurrah and that he will be around for some more time to come,” Gavaskar said.
This season, Dhoni had been receiving emotional send-offs even at all the away matches, though he has not said anything about his retirement from IPL after this season. We will have to wait and watch…