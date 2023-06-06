ICC WTC Final 2023: Neutral venue the X-factor as India, Australia renew rivalry

There is certainly an extra buzz about the second World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on Wednesday — compared to the one two years back — and it’s not difficult to see why.

While an almost identical Indian squad, albeit under a different regime was present in 2021 at the Rose Bowl in Hampshire, it was a set of low-profile, efficient Black Caps who had turned the tables on them. Compare that to a match-up between India and Australia, and the historic Kennington Oval in London for a venue, and the hype explains itself.

In what is a winner-takes-all match, which creates the perfect context for a battle in the longest format of the game which is fighting for survival now, the stakes are skyhigh. While Indian coach Rahul Dravid sought to downplay how anxious Rohit Sharma & co will be to end their drought of a ICC title since 2013, Pat Cummins and his men will look to settle scores in neutral conditions and also earn a timely boost ahead of the Ashes in England from mid-June.

"No, not at all. I mean we don’t feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy. Of course it would be nice to do it. It would be certainly nice to be able to win an ICC tournament. But also in the context of things, you look at this and you see this is the culmination of two years of work," Rahul Dravid said at a media conference on Monday.