10 years, 5 titles on, is IPL captaincy bit of a burden now for Rohit Sharma?

Less than a week after the euphoria over Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, it’s now time for the Mumbai Indians fans to celebrate a momentous occasion for another of their tallest players on Sunday – Rohit Sharma.

The Hitman, a giant of white ball cricket in the international arena as well as IPL, turned 36 on Sunday and completed a decade as captain of the most successful franchise in the richest T20 league a week back. A record five crowns as captain, shouldering the mantle of being the lead batsman for the team for years on in the unforgiving world of franchise cricket is no joke – and it’s to the man’s that he chose to wear these hats lightly.

These are responsibilities that can take a toll, something which his peer and the mighty Virat Kohli admitted when he stepped down from the Royal Challengers Bangalore captaincy. Rohit is yet to confide it in as many words, but there is no gainsaying that his consistency with the bat in IPL has taken a beating over the past few years – and has not got any easier with the captaincy of the national team in all formats now adding to the responsibilities.