Ajinkya Rahane: The crisis man comes calling again

The dice is heavily loaded in favour of Australia after three day’s play in World Test Championship (WTC) final, but Ajinkya Rahane – along with the spunky Shardul Thakur and the bowlers to a degree – ensured that all was not lost for the glamour boys of world cricket.

Once again, the shy, low profile servant of Indian cricket is on everyone’s lips. It would have been a crowning glory if ‘Jinx,’ as he is famously nicknamed by Shane Warne (during their teaming up for the IPL team, the Rajasthan Royals) had eventually got his 16th Test century at The Oval, but the 89 he scored had the attributes of a Test match epic – character, patience and shot selection – albeit with a slice of luck.

Here was someone who had been making a comeback to international cricket after 522 days (he last played a Test match in January, 2022 before being dropped for poor form), just turned 35 on the eve of the ongoing Test – and back in the fold largely due to Shreyas Iyer’s injury. Not only did Rahane hold the Indian riposte together over the second and third days, he also reached the 5000-run mark in Tests along the way.