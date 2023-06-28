ICC World Cup 2023: Ganguly’s 'dada' leading race to make Eden ready

Snehasish Ganguly, the former Bengal batter who had forced himself into national reckoning in the late Eighties, had for long lived under the shadows of his younger and famous brother Sourav Ganguly. All that, however, is set to change as the somewhat reticent Snehasish has emerged as the face of the organising body for the five ICC World Cup matches at the historic Eden Gardens later this year — including the second semi-final.

It’s after 27 years that the hallowed turf will be hosting a semis of the 50-overs World Cup — long after the ill-fated 1996 semi-final between India and Sri Lanka, which was abandoned due to crowd trouble and later awarded to the island nation. The last time India hosted the showpiece in 2011, Eden had to suffer the humiliation of having the high-profile India-England match pulled away from the city for the venue not ‘’being ready.’’