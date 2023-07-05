SAFF Cup 2023: It’s time we keep the faith on Chhetri’s 'Blue Tigers'

It was really an unusual sight to see a capacity crowd of around 25,000 chant Vande Mataram at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, July 4, as Sunil Chhetri and his men rejoiced with the SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Championship trophy. Such emotions, or patriotic fervour, were the preserve of the Indian cricket teams one thought and hence, the change was heartening.

Two titles — first the Intercontinental Cup and now this one in a space of three weeks — has suddenly made the mood upbeat. It may be presumptious to say that Indian football is finally beginning to turn the corner, but the recent campaign of the ‘Blue Tigers’ and the charisma of Chhetri has shown that it can sell and trend bigtime on social media as well.

The attendances on India’s match days in the garden city, the Indian captain’s home for quite a few years now. signalled a departure from about five years back when Chhetri’s famous appeal to fans erupted on Twitter. Disturbed by the lukewarm response during one of their campaigns in the Intercontinental Cup, he wrote: ‘’I mean it’s not fun to criticise and abuse on internet. Come to the stadium, do it on our face, scream at us, shout at us, abuse us, who knows one day we might change you guys, you might start cheering for us…’’

The talismanic Indian skipper, who emerged as the highest scorer at the SAFF event and also walked away with the Most Valuable Player’s (MVP) trophy, again took upon the role of an influencer last year. As the final round of the qualifiers for the Asian Cup was about to start in Kolkata, Chhetri urged the City of Joy to fill up the cavernous Salt Lake Stadium. The fans responded as India earned back-to-back spots in the Asian Cup finals for the first time.