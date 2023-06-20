Sunil Chhetri: Looking to take the final bow with a flourish

For Igor Stimac, the Croatian World Cupper and senior Indian football team coach, one of the most frequently asked questions during his tenure over the last four years had been — when do we get a successor to Sunil Chhetri? He has failed to come up with an answer each time, neither have the followers of the game in the country.

Truth be told, there is much more than a daylight’s gap between the talismanic Indian skipper, now 38, and his current teammates — the youngest of whom could be close to almost half his age. The stark reality, coupled with the job of guiding the underachievers, does not deter the man who is the third highest goalscorer in international football among active players as he embarks on yet another tournament — the SAFF Cup — beginning with a high-profile contest against Pakistan on Wednesday.