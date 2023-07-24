Satwik-Chirag pair: The new Paes-Bhupathi of Indian sport?

The last time a men’s doubles pair in Indian sport had created such a stir was that of Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi in tennis more than two decades back. There is, however, a new Indian Express in the making on the badminton courts, that of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who will be the new world No.2 after their triumph in the Korea Open in Yeosu on Sunday, July 23.

This was the fourth title for the pair this year (they have won in the all the four finals they played), following it up after their first Super-1000 triumph at the Indonesian Open in June.

Earlier in March, ‘Sat-Chi,’ as the combination is known in the circuit is known as, grabbed the Swiss Open Super-300 event in March and the Asian Championship gold — a first by any Indian pair in April.