The earlier we forget these wins and move on, the better: Stimac

The last three weeks had been a happy one for Indian football with two back-to-back titles but the man who had been at the helm of affairs feels it’s time to ‘forget’ about it and move on. Igor Stimac, India’s illustrious Croatian head coach, believes that the kind of opposition coming up next is far tougher and preparation for them should start at the earliest.

‘’Over the next few days, I will sit and analyse the performance, but we have forgotten about these results quickly. We cannot think as football followers and then be brought back to the ground again. We have to work really hard for the challenges we are going to face next will be very different,’’ remarked Stimac, the member of Davor Suker’s bronze medalist team in 1998 World Cup as well as a former national coach of his country.

Even as the party had begun after India’s final win against Kuwait in the SAFF Cup final on Tuesday, July 4, Stimac left for Croatia for a break before they embarked on the next phase of preparations – with the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers later this year and the Asian Cup in January, the two Herculean assignments in store. There are a few tournaments in the build-up though like the King’s Cup, the Merdeka Cup and the Asian Games (U-23) before Stimac’s contract runs out in February, 2024.