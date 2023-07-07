Salgaocar FC shutting shop shocks former stars Barretto, D’ Cunha

It’s been a week since the news of Salgaocar FC, one of the biggest powerhouses of Goan and Indian football, closing down their senior squad had gone public. They did not apply for participation in Goa Pro League for the first time in 67 years – a shocker - which ironically was overshadowed by the national team’s stirring show in the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru.

At a time when football is supposedly wearing a positive outlook in the country, the closure of one of the most widely followed clubs in the state of sunny beaches, Fenni and football raises questions about the future of such historic clubs. It’s the third such club in the new millennium who found running a professional club untenable after the JCT Mills (2007) and the Mahindras United (2007).

Incidentally, the Goan heavyweight like Salgaocar, Dempo FC and Churchill Brothers – which kept a vibrant club football culture running over the decades – could never accept the elevation of the newly formed Indian Super League (ISL) as the premier club competition of the country in 2016. They had pulled out of the I-League, the erstwhile National League, as it was scaled down to be a second tier competition.