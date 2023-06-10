India outshine Japan 1-0 to enter final of Women's Jr Asia Cup, qualify for FIH Jr Hockey Women's World Cup

India went on the offensive right away and played a pressing game to put Japan under pressure. However, the hosts not only stood firm to prevent India from taking an early lead, but they also began creating scoring opportunities to put pressure back on India. Japan also won a couple of penalty corners but failed to convert them, resulting in a goalless first quarter.



The second quarter was as intense as the first with both teams attacking relentlessly to break the deadlock. Japan came close to scoring a couple of times but India's goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo made some fine saves to deny the hosts from finding the back of the net. Notably, neither India nor Japan were able to score in the second quarter as both sides went into the half-time break with the score levelled at 0-0.



The third quarter witnessed Japan keeping the possession and making more attacks to keep India on backfoot. However, the Indian team got the perfect opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty stroke, but they failed to capitalise on it. Despite making several chances, both teams were still unsuccessful in finding the back of the net as the third quarter also ended goalless.

