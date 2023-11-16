Madhya Pradesh polls: Why the govt's deafening silence on Tomar tapes?

Jagmandeep Singh, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, has told a digital media outlet that the video clips featuring himself and the son of Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar circulating on social media happen to be genuine, but date back to 2020-21. He also claimed that he had not recorded or released the clips, and has no knowledge of who could have done it.

On 6 November, the minister’s son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar had sought a police investigation into the "doctored video clips". Though he did not deny that he featured in them, his complaint was that the clips had been doctored and edited to give a misleading picture to defame him and his father. Ten days after the FIR was lodged, there is no word yet on the investigation, if any.

Curiously, neither Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan, believed to be close to Tomar senior who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Morena, nor Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have issued a statement yet on the controversy.

While BJP leaders have tried to dismiss the clips as "poll-related dirty tricks", they are unwilling to go on record. Perhaps they feel that ignoring the controversy and maintaining silence on it is best under the circumstances.