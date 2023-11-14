Embezzlement? "Did PM Modi take any action against BJP minister's son Devendra Tomar?" asks Rahul Gandhi

In a recent development preceding the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, a second video featuring Devendra Pratap, son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, has surfaced, adding to the controversy surrounding allegedly problematic financial dealings.

In the leaked video clip, Devendra can be seen discussing transactions worth hundreds of crores of rupees with a broker. Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting election from Chambal's Dimni assembly seat.

In the leaked footage, Devendra is heard discussing with a broker certain financial transactions originating from Chandigarh.

The conversation begins with the person on the other end of the call informing Devendra that the chartered accountant (CA) of an undisclosed individual from Chandigarh will provide monthly updates on the transaction amounts, ranging from Rs 50 crores to Rs 500 crores. Devendra nonchalantly responds with a "no problem."