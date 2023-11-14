Embezzlement? "Did PM Modi take any action against BJP minister's son Devendra Tomar?" asks Rahul Gandhi
Campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader asked why leaked videos of Narendra Tomar's son discussing massive financial dealings don't call for ED, IT investigation
In a recent development preceding the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, a second video featuring Devendra Pratap, son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, has surfaced, adding to the controversy surrounding allegedly problematic financial dealings.
In the leaked video clip, Devendra can be seen discussing transactions worth hundreds of crores of rupees with a broker. Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting election from Chambal's Dimni assembly seat.
In the leaked footage, Devendra is heard discussing with a broker certain financial transactions originating from Chandigarh.
The conversation begins with the person on the other end of the call informing Devendra that the chartered accountant (CA) of an undisclosed individual from Chandigarh will provide monthly updates on the transaction amounts, ranging from Rs 50 crores to Rs 500 crores. Devendra nonchalantly responds with a "no problem."
The broker then emphasises the necessity of receiving the money every month. The quantum and frequency together have raised doubts that the massive amount of funds in question could be derived from the government exchequer.
Reacting to the video, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Madhya Pradesh has become the “capital of corruption” in India.
“You must have seen the video of BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar-ji's son. They are looting your money, stealing. The people of the state are suffering losses due to the loot of BJP leaders,” said Rahul.
"There is BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for 18 years and the people have seen their corruption and loot very closely. Minister Narendra Singh Tomar-ji's son is openly stealing your money without any fear. Did PM Modi take any action against the minister's son? ED, CBI, IT were put behind him? 50% commission government is running in Madhya Pradesh," added Rahul Gandhi.
In the video, as the discussion unfolds, Devendra inquires about the amount to be received in the first month. The broker reveals a requested sum of 250 crores, mentioning that the CA will meet Devendra's bank manager to facilitate the "conversion" process. Devendra suggests directing the funds to his account before being forwarded to Monardo.
When the broker suggests retaining a 50% equity stake in Monardo, Devendra agrees, expressing confidence that once the financial issues are resolved, everything will fall into place.
The conversation continues, with the broker assuring Devendra that all arrangements will be made by evening, even declining a call on his phone to focus on the matter at hand.
It is noteworthy that a few weeks ago, another video featuring Devendra discussing a 100 crore transaction had gone viral. In response to the circulating videos, Tomar dismissed them as fake, attributing the situation to an attempt to tarnish his image.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines