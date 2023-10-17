Congress releases manifesto for MP polls; promises Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover, 27 pc OBC quota

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Tuesday, 17 October, released the party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly polls, making a slew of promises including Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover for all citizens of MP, 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, and to form an IPL team of the state.

The opposition Congress listed 59 promises in its 106-page manifesto, with assurances for all sections of the society, including farmers, women and government employees.

"We will provide health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh, which also has an accidental cover of Rs 10 lakh, for all the people," Nath said while releasing the manifesto.