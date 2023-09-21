Madhya Pradesh polls: A sarpanch & an ex-MP quit BJP to join Congress

In a personal setback for Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is leading the BJP campaign in the poll-bound state, a sarpanch from his own Budhni constituency and a former BJP MP have resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress on Wednesday, 20 September.

Sarpanch Rajesh Patel brought along 1,000 supporters, including several tribal leaders, to join Congress. He was welcomed by Congress leader Kamal Nath in Bhopal.

Rajesh Patel’s father Sriram Patel was a Jan Sangh activist. The Patel family was seen as being close to Chouhan. Members of the family have been elected sarpanch three times, with the support of the BJP in the Chhapri segment of Budhni.

Chouhan has represented Budhni himself since 2005. Yet attacking the chief minister, Rajesh Patel said that he [Shivraj Singh Chouhan] makes announcements without thinking of how he will plant to harvest the crop he declares.