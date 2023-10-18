Caste census, OBC quota, health cover: Three gamechangers in Cong manifesto for MP polls

Continuing with its welfare politics, the Congress unveiled an extensive poll manifesto on Tuesday 17 October in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, encompassing a wide range of promises aimed at addressing critical issues concerning the state's population.

With "Congress aayegi, khushhaali layegi" (the Congress will bring happiness) as the central idea, while the Congress manifesto contains 59 promises, three key announcements have drawn considerable attention and could be game changers in the electoral landscape: 27 per cent quota for other backward classes (OBCs), a proposed caste survey, and a Rs 25 lakh health cover for all residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The caste survey & OBC quota

One of the most prominent aspects of the Congress manifesto is the commitment to conduct a comprehensive caste survey, a move that has been vociferously advocated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh on 10 October, the Congress MP had likened the caste-based survey to an "X-ray" that can reveal the issues faced by marginalised groups and determine the appropriate level of representation they should receive.