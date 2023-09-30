Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi attacks ruling BJP on corruption & caste census

Addressing his first public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday raised two Cs – corruption and caste census – in his speech, and said that Madhya Pradesh under the BJP government has become an epicenter of corruption in the country.

Explaining ideological differences between the ruling BJP and the resurgent Congress, Rahul Gandhi said, “On one side is the Congress Party, Gandhiji and on the other side is the BJP, RSS and Godse. On one side there is hatred and violence and on the other side, there is love, respect and brotherhood. Wherever they (BJP) go, they spread hatred but now the youth and farmers of Madhya Pradesh have started hating them. Madhya Pradesh is the epicenter of corruption in the country”.

He also raised the issue of caste census and OBC reservation in women’s quota. Rahul Gandhi who supported “quota within quota" demand in parliament during the debate on women's reservation bill, attacked PM Modi and BJP for being anti-OBC. Modi belongs to the OBC community. He also said if Congress is voted to power, “the first thing we [Congress] will do is to conduct caste census”.

"What is the population of OBC in India? Do you know? No one can answer this question. The answer to this question can be found only through 'caste census'. PM Modi says that there are OBC MLAs and MPs in BJP. In such a situation, you should remember that 3 Chief Ministers of Congress are OBC, said Rahul Gandhi.