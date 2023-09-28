Madhya Pradesh polls: Fanning the ‘hawa’ where none exists

If MPs are being sent back to the state to contest in assembly seats, will the party now ask its MLAs to go back to the panchayats, asks a visibly peeved Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Madhya Pradesh.

“Why not field all the MPs?” The statement, dripping with sarcasm and thinly veiled hostility, was in reaction to the party’s second list of candidates for the assembly election, due to be notified soon. “My best wishes to the party and the candidates on this list,” he added, gloomily.

The BJP’s second list for Madhya Pradesh, released on Monday, 25 September, includes three union ministers, four sitting MPs and a national general secretary.

If the idea was to end factionalism, it doesn’t seem to have worked. Reports of simmering discontent in the party have surfaced quickly, and public statements made by BJP leaders seem to lend credence to the reports.

In a viral audio, Kedarnath Shukla, a BJP legislator from Sidhi who dropped in favour of sitting MP Riti Pathak, was overheard saying that Pathak would lose by a record margin.