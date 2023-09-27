Wary of defeat, BJP to field union ministers, MPs in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh & Telangana

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has fielded three union ministers and four MPs in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, with objectives to (1) boost its prospect in those constituencies, (2) mitigate damage from the opposition and various scandals and (3) energise its cadres.

Releasing a second poll-related list on Tuesday, 26 September, the BJP fielded union minister Narendra Singh Tomar from Dimni (Gwalior), Faggan Singh Kulaste from Niwas and Prahlad Singh Patel from the Narsingpur assembly seat.

The BJP’s move springs a surprise, as it is unusual for the ruling party to field union ministers in the assembly polls. Sources are saying that the saffron party, which is becoming unpopular even in the Hindi heartland, has decided to follow the Madhya Pradesh template in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly polls too.

Sources claim the BJP has identified these seats in the poll-bound states as those where its candidates have performed poorly in the last elections. Heavyweight candidates — union ministers and MPs — are therefore being sent into the fray to recover those seats, it has been reported in the media.