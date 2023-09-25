Winning in MP, Chhattisgarh, probably winning Telangana, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi

"It's one of the BJP's distraction strategies," he asserted.

The main issues in India are concentration of wealth, huge inequality in wealth, massive unemployment, huge unfairness towards the lower caste, OBCs, and tribal communities, and price rise, he said.

"Now, the BJP can't contest those. So 'let's have Mr. Bidhuri make a statement. Let's get together and sort of have elections together. Let's change the name of India'. This is all a distraction. We know it, we understand it. And we're not going to let them do it," he said.

He asserted that his party not winning any of the states in the upcoming state polls is out of the question.

Assembly polls are scheduled to take place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Asked about the party's chances, Gandhi said, "I would say, right now, we are probably winning Telangana, we are certainly winning Madhya Pradesh, we are certainly winning Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan, we are very close, and we think we will be able to win. That is what it is looking like, and by the way, that is also what the BJP internally is saying." The Congress learnt a very important lesson in Karnataka that the BJP wins elections by "distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative and so we fought the polls constructing our party's narrative".