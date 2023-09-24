Opposition has to fight for the soul of India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Opposition was thinking about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a fundamentally different way, and asserted that they were united in the idea that "India is under attack".

Speaking at a conclave, with his speech shared by Congress on its X handle, Gandhi said, "Firstly, the Opposition is thinking about this election in a fundamentally different way than any other election before it."

He said the Opposition is united in the idea that India is now under attack. The concept of India, of free elections, of free speech -- they are now under "mortal threat".

"This thinking is unanimous among us all, which means we have to be flexible, and we have to fight for the soul of India, which requires a different level of cooperation," he said.