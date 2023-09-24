BJP trying to distract from caste census by triggering controversies through MPs: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to distract people from the idea of caste census by triggering controversies through its MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Nishikant Dubey.

While speaking at a conclave in New Delhi, the Congress leader said that the BJP wins elections by "distracting" and not allowing us to construct our narrative.

He said that Congress is probably winning Telangana, certainly winning in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and we are very close in Rajasthan which we think we’ll be able to win.

"That is what BJP is also internally saying," he said.

“We learned a very important lesson in Karnataka, and the lesson was that the BJP wins elections by distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative,” Rahul Gandhi said at ‘The Conclave 2023’ organised by Pratidin Media Network and shared by the grand old party on its official X handle.